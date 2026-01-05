McDavid, Poulin participate in jersey campaign

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Hockey superstars Connor McDavid and Marie-Philip Poulin are both making sentimental contributions to The Great Canadian Jersey campaign.

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, and Poulin, who wears the C for the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire, are both donating jerseys from their personal collections.

The Great Canadian Jersey is the latest instalment of Rogers This Is Our Game initiative.

Donated jerseys from Canadians will be used to create patchwork designs. The jerseys will be designed by former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte and worn by Canada’s top hockey players as a symbol of national pride in the game.

McDavid donated a jersey he wore with the York Simcoe Express, the team he won four Ontario Minor Hockey Association crowns with before heading to the GTHL’s Toronto Marlboros in 2011.

“It’s my local AAA team, the first team I was a part of, and it’s a special jersey that holds a great place in my heart,” McDavid said. “Those are some of my favourite memories, playing hockey with your good buddies as a kid on the local team.

“There’s a lot of different jerseys I could’ve picked, but I think this one just kind of represents what hockey is all about and what it means to our country, playing locally at home with the kids from your area. It wasn’t an easy choice, but definitely the right one.”

For Poulin, there was no doubt which jersey she’d contribute.

For Poulin, there was no doubt which jersey she'd contribute.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate in my career to have many different jerseys, but the one that really stood out for me was our first Montreal jersey in the PWHL,” she said. “It was the summary of years of hard work to make sure we’re able to have a league together.

“There’s a lot behind that jersey, and it just brings me a lot of joy every time I wear it. I think this is a very special initiative … we all know hockey brings people together.”

Individuals can drop their jerseys at participating Rogers stores across Canada until Jan. 15. Those unable to donate in person can find locations and mail-in information online through Rogers.

Those making a donation will be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate VIP Hockey Road Trip to any Canadian NHL team road game during the regular season. The final patchwork jerseys are expected to be revealed later this month.

“I’m looking forward to seeing (final products),” McDavid said. “It will be interesting to see what they come up with, but I am sure it will be great.”

Poulin, 34, is a centre and captain for the Victoire. She’s also served as captain of the Canadian women’s national team, earning three Olympic gold medals and four world championships with the program.

On Sunday, Poulin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to lead Montreal past the Minnesota Frost 3-2 to snap a three-game losing streak. Poulin also had an assist to move into a tie for first in league scoring with 11 points (five goals, six assists).

McDavid, 28, stands second in NHL scoring with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists), two behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (35 goals, 39 assists). Edmonton (20-16-6, 46 points) is currently tied for first in the Pacific Division with the Las Vegas Knights (17-11-12, 46 points), just one point ahead of the Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3, 45 points) entering Monday’s action.

Last week, McDavid was named to the Canadian men’s team that will participate in next month’s Winter Games in Italy. While McDavid’s top priority remains helping Edmonton win now, he admits the Olympics are certainly on the radar.

“We need to have a good month and a good push as we move toward the playoffs, and that’s important,” McDavid said. “But it’s hard not to have an eye on February.

“They recently named the (Olympic) team … and everything is becoming more and more real, so it’s hard not to have it in the back of your mind. But certainly still trying to take care of the day-to-day here in Edmonton.”

The Canadian women’s squad will formally be named on Friday, with Poulin a virtual lock to be on that team. However, she’s not allowing herself to look that far ahead.

“I really try to be in the present,” she said. “If you look too far ahead, it can get overwhelming.

“Obviously, I’m going to know soon who’s going to be part of that tea,m but there’s still a lot going on, so just try to be in the present.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.