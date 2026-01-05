Quebec Liberals name ethics officer for leadership race after vote-buying allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Liberal Party has named an ethics officer to supervise the upcoming leadership race after allegations of wrongdoing sunk the previous leader.

Among other responsibilities, the ethics officer will be required to ensure candidates respect financing rules under Quebec electoral law.

The party says the role will be filled by Julien Morissette, a lawyer who has experience with the province’s election legislation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pablo Rodriguez spent just over six months as Liberal leader before he resigned in December amid allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations during his leadership campaign. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

The nine-week race to replace him will officially begin on Jan. 12, and candidates will be required to collect 750 signatures from party members in good standing and pay a deposit of $30,000.

The election spending limit has been set at $120,000, excluding the deposit, with a new leader expected to be chosen at a party convention on March 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s general election is scheduled for Oct. 5.