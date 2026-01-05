SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec Liberals name ethics officer for leadership race after vote-buying allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 2:13 pm
The Quebec Liberal Party has named an ethics officer to supervise the upcoming leadership race after allegations of wrongdoing sunk the previous leader.

Among other responsibilities, the ethics officer will be required to ensure candidates respect financing rules under Quebec electoral law.

The party says the role will be filled by Julien Morissette, a lawyer who has experience with the province’s election legislation.

Pablo Rodriguez spent just over six months as Liberal leader before he resigned in December amid allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations during his leadership campaign. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

The nine-week race to replace him will officially begin on Jan. 12, and candidates will be required to collect 750 signatures from party members in good standing and pay a deposit of $30,000.

The election spending limit has been set at $120,000, excluding the deposit, with a new leader expected to be chosen at a party convention on March 14.

Quebec’s general election is scheduled for Oct. 5.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

