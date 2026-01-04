Man rescued from Lake Ontario, arrested by Toronto police after woman stabbed

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man who had to be rescued from Lake Ontario has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a woman. They say the suspect jumped into the lake in an attempt to flee the scene of the attack.

Police say they responded to reports that a man had stabbed a woman at about 12:51 p.m. on Sunday at Bellevue Avenue and College Street and found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

The suspect, police said, had fled the scene but was located in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive area where he attempted to evade arrest by jumping into Lake Ontario. Toronto police’s marine unit was deployed to help rescue the suspect from the lake.

Const. Laurie McCann told Global News that an officer assisting in the rescue was also stabbed by the suspect.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the woman who was stabbed knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.