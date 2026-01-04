Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man rescued from Lake Ontario, arrested by Toronto police after woman stabbed

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 4, 2026 3:23 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle sits near the scene of a stabbing at Bellevue Avenue and College Street on Jan. 4, 2026. View image in full screen
A police vehicle sits near the scene of a stabbing at Bellevue Avenue and College Street on Jan. 4, 2026. Max Trotta/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say a man who had to be rescued from Lake Ontario has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a woman. They say the suspect jumped into the lake in an attempt to flee the scene of the attack.

Police say they responded to reports that a man had stabbed a woman at about 12:51 p.m. on Sunday at Bellevue Avenue and College Street and found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect, police said, had fled the scene but was located in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive area where he attempted to evade arrest by jumping into Lake Ontario. Toronto police’s marine unit was deployed to help rescue the suspect from the lake.

Trending Now

Const. Laurie McCann told Global News that an officer assisting in the rescue was also stabbed by the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the woman who was stabbed knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices