Saskatchewan RCMP probe reports of gunshots on Big Island Lake Cree Nation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in northern Saskatchewan are investigating a report of gunshots on a First Nation and whether they’re tied to a deadly shooting there last week.

Mounties say they were called late Friday to Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say they didn’t find anyone with injuries and are looking to determine whether there is any connection to an early morning shooting Dec. 30.

That shooting left one person dead and three others with injuries.

Security has been scaled up as the search continues for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

Geoff Sandfly, band manager at Big Island Lake Cree Nation, has said he knew the man who was killed and noted it’s left his community stressed.