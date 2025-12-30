Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dangerous person alert issued for Sask. community near Alberta border

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 30, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
FILE photo. EC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan police have issued an urgent dangerous person alert for a First Nations community near the provincial border with Alberta.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP issued the warning for Big Island Cree Nation and the surrounding area, which is 3.5 hours from Edmonton and four hours from Saskatoon.

“There are two dangerous persons with a gun in the area of Big Island Lake Cree Nation,” police said. “The suspects were last seen on an ATV on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP said officers were responding.

A spokesperson for the force suggested there had been a major incident but offered no details.

Trending Now

“We are aware of the serious incident that occurred early this morning at Big Island Lake Cree Nation,” they said. “Our thoughts are with the community and all those affected. We thank the first responders for their efforts under difficult and evolving circumstances.”

Story continues below advertisement

They said seven health care facilities were in lockdown.

Anyone in the area should find a safe location and shelter inside with the doors locked, officers said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices