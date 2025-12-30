Dangerous person alert issued for Sask. community near Alberta border

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan police have issued an urgent dangerous person alert for a First Nations community near the provincial border with Alberta.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP issued the warning for Big Island Cree Nation and the surrounding area, which is 3.5 hours from Edmonton and four hours from Saskatoon.

“There are two dangerous persons with a gun in the area of Big Island Lake Cree Nation,” police said. “The suspects were last seen on an ATV on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.”

The RCMP said officers were responding.

A spokesperson for the force suggested there had been a major incident but offered no details.

“We are aware of the serious incident that occurred early this morning at Big Island Lake Cree Nation,” they said. “Our thoughts are with the community and all those affected. We thank the first responders for their efforts under difficult and evolving circumstances.”

They said seven health care facilities were in lockdown.

Anyone in the area should find a safe location and shelter inside with the doors locked, officers said.