Chabot refuses to let injury spoil strong game

OTTAWA – Thomas Chabot will likely be shopping for soft foods in the days ahead.

The Ottawa Senators’ defenceman took a puck to the face and is dealing with a mouthful of stitches, the latest painful reminder of the hazards of the job.

Chabot suffered the injury Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets when Tanner Pearson’s clearing attempt caught Chabot straight in the mouth.

The 28-year-old immediately left the ice but returned for the third period wearing a full bubble and said he never considered not finishing the game.

“Once I saw that the teeth, well teeth is one thing, but the jaw wasn’t broken or anything then you’re good to go,” Chabot said. “My head was fine. Everything was good, so once the jaw was cleared and good to go it was just about doing some stitches and getting back out there.”

While tough might not be the first word that comes to mind when describing the smooth skating defenceman, there’s no denying his ability to play through pain.

Over the years Chabot has dealt with a myriad of injuries and has gained his teammate’s respect for his pain tolerance and perseverance.

“This guy is a warrior,” said teammate Claude Giroux. “He brings it every night, doesn’t complain, plays the game, plays it hard and you know I have a lot of respect for that guy.”

Before the injury Chabot was having an impressive night. He had already scored two goals, matching his total for the season, and admitted he had started thinking about a potential hat trick. He finished the game with a pair of goals, three blocked shots and 20:30 of ice time.

Chabot missed 15 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. He initially suffered what was deemed an upper-body injury on Nov. 12 and missed three games. He then returned to the lineup but re-aggravated the injury Nov. 22 and missed the next 12 games.

While the team never disclosed the exact injury it’s believed Chabot was dealing with a core muscle injury. He returned to the lineup Dec. 20 and has been a steady presence on the back end.

“It was a big night for Chabby,” said head coach Travis Green. “It’s a rough game, tough game. It’s not for the weak of heart. Chabby’s known as an offensive player but he’s tough as nails and plays through a lot of pain. I was probably complaining that he was out too long.”

Chabot averages 22:17 of ice time, putting him second behind Jake Sanderson, who averages 25:12, but there is no doubt he is a leader for the Senators.

Well respected by peers and coaching staff, Chabot provides a steady presence on the back end who can chip in offensively.

“It’s great having him back,” said teammate Drake Batherson. “He’s a big voice in here. And we love having him back in the lineup.”

The Senators have dealt with adversity most of the season and are currently without starting goaltender Linus Ullmark, who is on a personal leave of absence, but have won back-to-back games and seem to be playing the brand of hockey that leads to success.

‘It’s two big games to start the new year here at home in front of our fans and the way we played,” said Chabot. “I thought the first 40 minutes we set the tone and we took charge of that game and we were the better team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2026.