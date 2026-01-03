Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 person dead after early-morning Edmonton house fire

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted January 3, 2026 7:10 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Fire Fighters stand outside a house fire in Edmonton's Argyll neighbourhood. January 3, 2026. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Fighters stand outside a house fire in Edmonton's Argyll neighbourhood. January 3, 2026. Jaclyn Kucey, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One man is dead following a house fire that started early Saturday morning near 84 Street and 64 Avenue.

Edmonton firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to the blaze. Michael Weiss, the district chief with Edmonton Fire, said around 7:30 a.m. a patient was taken out of the home and handed over to AHS.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed one adult man was found inside the house. Neighbours told Global News the man lived alone.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fire crews faced challenges not only with the cold weather freezing equipment, but the floor was burnt out just inside the front door as well, making it difficult to access the source of the fire.

Weiss added fire investigators are looking into it, but early signs indicate the fire started somewhere in the basement and spread to the attic. The fire was declared under control around 12:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, Edmonton police said, the fire and the death are believed to be non-criminal.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton investigators seek help from public in string of infill fires'
Edmonton investigators seek help from public in string of infill fires
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices