1 person dead after early-morning Edmonton house fire

One man is dead following a house fire that started early Saturday morning near 84 Street and 64 Avenue.

Edmonton firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to the blaze. Michael Weiss, the district chief with Edmonton Fire, said around 7:30 a.m. a patient was taken out of the home and handed over to AHS.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed one adult man was found inside the house. Neighbours told Global News the man lived alone.

Fire crews faced challenges not only with the cold weather freezing equipment, but the floor was burnt out just inside the front door as well, making it difficult to access the source of the fire.

Weiss added fire investigators are looking into it, but early signs indicate the fire started somewhere in the basement and spread to the attic. The fire was declared under control around 12:45 p.m.

At this time, Edmonton police said, the fire and the death are believed to be non-criminal.