Tippett and Seeler lead Flyers past Oilers

EDMONTON – Owen Tippett and Nick Seeler each had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Saturday.

Denver Barkey, Travis Sanheim and Bobby Brink also scored for the Flyers (21-12-7), who have won four of their last six games.

Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard replied for the Oilers (20-16-6), who have lost three of four.

Dan Vladar was solid in the Philadelphia net with 22 stops, setting a career high for wins in a season with 15 victories over 24 starts.

Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for Edmonton.

TAKEAWAYS

Flyers: Philadelphia opened the scoring 7:16 into the first period as Tippett made a nice feed to a streaking Barkey, who directed it past Pickard for his first career NHL goal. The 20-year-old also has two assists over his first seven games.

Oilers: McDavid extended his point streak to 15 games. He has recorded 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points over the stretch.

KEY MOMENT

Philadelphia regained a two-goal edge midway through the third period after Seeler scored his first of the season.

KEY STAT

The team that scores first in games involving Edmonton has gone on to win on 19 straight occasions.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Return home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2026.