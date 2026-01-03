Darcy Kuemper to represent Saskatchewan at the Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

On New Year’s Eve, Team Canada unveiled its 25-man roster for the 2026 Olympics. One all-star player to make this year’s list is Saskatoon’s own Darcy Kuemper, marking the first Olympic Games for the decorated goalie.

“I think every little kid playing street hockey wants to be in the Olympics,” said Darcy’s mother, Sharon Kuemper.

“They want to win for Canada.”

Kuemper’s career began as a young boy who had a love for the game. At the age of 13, Kuemper decided being a goalie was where he was meant to be. He went on to play Saskatoon AAA Hockey before being drafted into the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Kuemper played with the Red Deer Rebels where he was awarded WHL Player of the Year and Top Goaltender, as well as Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Goaltender of the Year. This impressive work caught the eyes of the National Hockey League (NHL).

In 2021, Kuemper played for Team Canada, winning the World Championship gold medal against Finland. Then, in 2022, he took home the ultimate prize, a Stanley Cup win with the Colorado Avalanche.

Having spent his NHL career with only American teams, Kuemper is excited to put the maple leaf back on and chase Olympic gold for Canada.

“(He’s) just happy that he is able to represent our city, our province and it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Darcy’s father, Brent Kuemper.

