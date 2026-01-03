Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation blocks Alberta separatist petition in court

Send this page to someone via email

The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has filed a legal claim challenging the approval of a separatist petition in Alberta, arguing that any move toward separation from Canada cannot proceed without the consent of First Nations.

In a statement released Friday, the First Nation said it has filed a Statement of Claim in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench against the Alberta government, the federal government and Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer.

The claim alleges a failure to uphold and implement Treaty No. 8 and argues the approval of the petition violates treaty rights.

The statement, issued from Treaty No. 8 territory, said the petition was approved under legislation passed by the United Conservative Party that the First Nation describes as “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“No separation of Alberta from Canada can occur without First Nation consent,” the statement reads. “This is Treaty land. This is the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, the petition’s approval could invite foreign interference and lead to economic, societal and legal harm for residents of Alberta, with First Nations disproportionately affected.

The Nation also noted the approval occurred while courts were closed, with regular court operations set to resume Monday.

Chief Sheldon Sunshine said the First Nation plans to file an urgent injunction on Monday seeking to pause the petition process while the legal challenge proceeds.

The injunction is intended to prevent what the Nation describes as foreseeable harms resulting from the petition.

Treaty No. 8, signed in 1899, covers a large portion of northern Alberta as well as parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

First Nations have long maintained that treaty obligations must be respected in any decisions affecting land, governance and sovereignty.

The legal action adds to growing debate over Alberta’s separatist movement and the province’s recent legislative changes governing citizen-initiated referendums.

The Alberta government and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer have not yet publicly responded to the legal filing.

The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is calling on other First Nations and Canadians to support its court challenge.