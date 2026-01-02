SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tariffs ‘still crippling,’ Canada’s cabinet makers say as increase paused

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How will Canada respond to Trump’s new lumber, cabinet and furniture tariffs?'
How will Canada respond to Trump’s new lumber, cabinet and furniture tariffs?
U.S. President Donald Trump is escalating his trade war with Canada by slapping a 10 per cent tariff on lumber imports and 25 per cent duties on cabinets and furniture. Mackenzie Gray explains how Trump's tariffs are affecting businesses on both sides of the border, and how Prime Minister Mark Carney is staying tight-lipped about Canada's potential response – Oct 1, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association is welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s postponement of tariff increases on furniture, cabinets and vanities, but the industry is still being devastated by the duties.

Trump hit the industry with 25 per cent tariffs in October but paused a promised increase of 30 per cent for furniture and 50 per cent for cabinets and vanities that was set to take effect this week.

Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association vice-president Luke Elias says the levies have caused layoffs already.

He has said the federal government’s Buy Canadian procurement policy has helped, but more needs to be done.

Click to play video: 'Carney says U.S. ‘violated’ CUSMA; trade talks at ‘negotiations about negotiations’ stage'
Carney says U.S. ‘violated’ CUSMA; trade talks at ‘negotiations about negotiations’ stage

The CKCA responded to the news of the tariff increase being paused in a press release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“CKCA is pleased to see this announcement, however, a tariff of 25 per cent is still crippling to many businesses in our industry that rely on exporting their products to the U.S.,” the release said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“CKCA calls upon the Federal Government to continue with productive negotiations on behalf of our industry.”

Manitoba-based Elias Woodwork employs more than 400 people and exports around 80 per cent of its product to the United States.

Company president Ralph Fehr says that if the increased duties had taken effect this week, it would have been a catastrophe for the firm.

– With a file from Global’s Ari Rabinovitch

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices