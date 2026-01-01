SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Trump delays increased tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets by a year

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a New Year’s Eve proclamation delaying increased tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities for a year, citing ongoing trade talks.

Trump’s order signed Wednesday keeps in place a 25% tariff he imposed in September on those goods, but delays for another year a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture and 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and vanities.

The increases, which were set to take effect Jan. 1, come as the Republican president instituted a broad swath of taxes on imported goods to address trade imbalances and other issues.

The president has said the tariffs on furniture are needed to “bolster American industry and protect national security.”

The delay is the latest in the roller coaster of Trump’s tariffs wars since he returned to office last year, with the president announcing levies at times without warning and then delaying or pulling back from them just as abruptly.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

