Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-5 win over Jets

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Captain Auston Matthews registered his 14th career hat trick, including the game-winner, to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 comeback win against the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Jets netminder Eric Comrie could not freeze a loose puck at the side of his goal. It slid to a wide-open Matthews in front with 4:22 remaining for the Maple Leafs’ (19-15-6) fifth win in six outings.

Winnipeg (15-20-6) squandered a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes for its eighth loss in a row. Mark Scheifele scored two goals and set up another to lead the Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

After Scheifele put his team ahead 5-4 with a power-play snipe, Troy Stecher’s slapper and Matthews’s third put Toronto ahead for good. Matthews pulled to within one goal of tying Mats Sundin’s franchise record of 420 goals.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Jets outshot the homeside 39-30 before 18,860 at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto backup Dennis Hildeby picked up the win, relieving Joseph Woll early in the second period after he allowed four goals on 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs were without William Nylander (lower body) for the third straight game. Dakota Joshua (kidney) and Chris Tanev (lower body) were also absent.

Takeaways

Leafs: With his second goal, Matthews set a franchise record for goals at home with 232, passing Darryl Sittler’s 44-year-old mark. Matthews has three goals and six points in his last three games.

Jets: Have won just three times since Nov. 18, having gone 3-13-4 in their last 20 games.

Key moment

Matthews scored on the power play with two seconds remaining in the second period to pull the Maple Leafs to within 4-3.

Key stat

When the Jets defeated the Maple Leafs in Toronto 374 days ago, Winnipeg was first overall, and the Maple Leafs were atop the Atlantic Division. The two teams entered their match on Thursday with the Jets last overall and Toronto only 10 spots better at 22nd.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Jets: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Leafs: Visit the New York Islanders on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2026.