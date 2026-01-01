SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-5 win over Jets

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2026 9:47 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Captain Auston Matthews registered his 14th career hat trick, including the game-winner, to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 comeback win against the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Jets netminder Eric Comrie could not freeze a loose puck at the side of his goal. It slid to a wide-open Matthews in front with 4:22 remaining for the Maple Leafs’ (19-15-6) fifth win in six outings.

Winnipeg (15-20-6) squandered a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes for its eighth loss in a row. Mark Scheifele scored two goals and set up another to lead the Jets.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid'
Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid
Story continues below advertisement

After Scheifele put his team ahead 5-4 with a power-play snipe, Troy Stecher’s slapper and Matthews’s third put Toronto ahead for good. Matthews pulled to within one goal of tying Mats Sundin’s franchise record of 420 goals.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jets outshot the homeside 39-30 before 18,860 at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto backup Dennis Hildeby picked up the win, relieving Joseph Woll early in the second period after he allowed four goals on 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs were without William Nylander (lower body) for the third straight game. Dakota Joshua (kidney) and Chris Tanev (lower body) were also absent.

Takeaways

Leafs: With his second goal, Matthews set a franchise record for goals at home with 232, passing Darryl Sittler’s 44-year-old mark. Matthews has three goals and six points in his last three games.

Jets: Have won just three times since Nov. 18, having gone 3-13-4 in their last 20 games.

Trending Now

Key moment

Matthews scored on the power play with two seconds remaining in the second period to pull the Maple Leafs to within 4-3.

Key stat

When the Jets defeated the Maple Leafs in Toronto 374 days ago, Winnipeg was first overall, and the Maple Leafs were atop the Atlantic Division. The two teams entered their match on Thursday with the Jets last overall and Toronto only 10 spots better at 22nd.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Jets: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Leafs: Visit the New York Islanders on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices