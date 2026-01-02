Lieutenant governor’s New Year’s Day Levee held at Saskatchewan’s Government House

Send this page to someone via email

Going to the Government House in Regina isn’t typically the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to ways to kick off the new year. But for more than 500 people, that’s exactly what the plan was on Thursday.

The lieutenant governor’s annual New Year’s Day Levee brought out a diverse crowd, looking to explore Government House, learn about Regina’s history and meet Lt.-Gov. Bernadette McIntyre.

For some, coming out to Government House was about unity and community. After a year of challenges for the city, starting the year off on the right foot was important to the lieutenant governor’s office.

More details in the video above.