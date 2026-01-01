Pastrnak, Bruins cruise past Oilers 6-2

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins closed out the 2025 calendar year with a much-needed 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Hampus Lindholm and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist and Casey Mittelstadt and Jonathan Aspirot also scored for the Bruins (21-18-2), who snapped a six-game losing skid that began with a 3-1 loss at home to Edmonton on Dec. 18. Viktor Arvidsson and Fraser Minten each had a pair of assists.

Zach Hyman and Jack Roslovic replied for the Pacific Division-leading Oilers (20-15-6), who have lost two of their last three, but still went 9-5-1 in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman was solid in the Boston net with 34 stops for the win, while Connor Ingram made 23 saves for Edmonton.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Takeaways

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm’s two points were a bit of an offensive explosion for him. He came into the game with just one point in his previous 12 games. Meanwhile, Pastrnak finished as one of just five players with more than 100 regular-season points in the 2025 calendar year, with 113. Two of the others in the game were on the Oilers in Connor McDavid (116) and Leon Draisaitl (107).

Oilers: Hyman extended his points streak to six games and has 12 goals in his last 16 outings. His first-period goal was his 156th as an Oiler and moved him out of a tie with Craig MacTavish for 15th most in franchise history.

Key moment

The Bruins took a 4-1 lead with 1:41 remaining in the second frame as Aspirot followed up a 2-on-1 and deposited the rebound for his second of the season.

Key stat

McDavid extended his points streak to 14 games, during which he has recorded 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists). It is the most points he has had in one month in his career and it is the first time a player has recorded that many points in one month since Mario Lemieux achieved the feat in December 1995.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Bruins: Play the fourth game of a five-game trip in Vancouver on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.