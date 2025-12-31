Raptors fall just short in 106-103 loss to Nuggets

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Peyton Watson scored a team-high 24 points for the Denver Nuggets, and Brandon Ingram countered with a game-high 30 as the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets handed the Toronto Raptors a 106-103 loss on Wednesday.

Ingram nailed an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer, but a video review determined the ball was still on his fingertips as the game clock expired at Scotiabank Arena.

Jokic suffered a hyperextended left knee in the dying seconds of the Nuggets’ loss on the road against the Miami Heat on Monday.

The win halted a two-game slide for Denver (23-10) and snapped the Raptors’ (20-15) two-game win streak.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors trailed 63-54 at the half, but rallied with a 9-0 run to begin the second half to tie the game. The game was back-and-forth from then on, but Toronto was good for only five points in the final 4:39.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points for Toronto, while Scottie Barnes checked in with a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Raptors focused on defending hot Canadian Jamal Murray, holding the native of Kitchener, Ont., but he still managed 21 points. He came into the game averaging 25.2.

The game saw 16 lead changes and was tied on seven different occasions.

Takeaways

Raptors: In his third game back since recovering from a right knee strain, Barrett’s floor time increased to 25 minutes in which he scored 17 points.

Nuggets: With Jokic on the sidelines, six-foot-11 Jonas Valanciunas hit season highs in points (17) and minutes (23) with nine rebounds before leaving late in the third quarter with a right calf strain. The 33-year-old Lithuanian played spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Raptors.

Key moment

Murray nailed a layup with 3:24 remaining to put the visitors ahead 101-98 and enough of a cushion to hang on.

Story continues below advertisement

Key stat

After rallying from a 21-point deficit to win at home against the Orlando Magic on Monday, the Raptors overcame a 13-point second-quarter disadvantage to make a game of this one.

Up next

Nuggets: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Raptors: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.