Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Violent assault seriously injures staff member at Alberta Hospital psychiatric facility

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 7:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent assault on staff at Alberta Hospital psychiatric facility'
Violent assault on staff at Alberta Hospital psychiatric facility
Violent assault on staff at Alberta Hospital psychiatric facility
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta Union of Professional Employees (AUPE) is speaking out after two patients seriously assaulted a health-care worker at Alberta Hospital on Christmas Day.

The 300-bed psychiatric facility on the northeast edge of Edmonton serves multiple purposes via both inpatient and outpatient programs and care.

Alberta Hospital provides mental health and addictions services such a detox treatments, as well as long-term forensic psychiatric care for people found not criminally responsible for violent crimes.

It’s not known what the patients who assaulted a staff member were at Alberta Hospital for.

Recovery Alberta cited privacy and the ongoing investigation as reasons for not providing further details, other than to say it was a workplace violence incident involving two patients.

Edmonton police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to reports of an assault at the hospital. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital and two men were arrested.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Details on exactly what happened during the attack have not been confirmed by officials, but the AUPE characterized it as a violent incident that left an essential health-care worker injured and staff at the facility traumatized.

The facility used to be run by Alberta Health Services but as part of the UCP government’s dismantling of that health-care authority, the hospital is now run by Recovery Alberta.

While Recovery Alberta said workplace violence is rare, the AUPE says that’s not the case.

On Tuesday, Recovery Alberta said emergency protocols were immediately activated, incidents of this nature are rare and the organization takes this attack extremely seriously.

Trending Now

The AUPE disputes those claims, saying it’s incredibly disappointed in Recovery Alberta’s response and claiming it did not follow established processes.

“The employer did not comply with critical steps that immediately follow such incidents, which then delayed outreach and support for AUPE members,” the union said in a statement.

“It is an unacceptable reality that health-care workers are frequently victims of workplace violence, subject to both psychological and physical trauma.

“It is a pervasive problem that places even further hardship on workers while they struggle with short staffing and high workloads.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked to respond to AUPE’s claims, Recovery Alberta said it would be inappropriate to respond without understanding the specific protocols being referenced by the union.

It said it was supporting the injured employee and staff affected by the incident.

The worker has since been released from hospital.

As of publishing, the Edmonton Police Service said no charges have been laid but are pending, and officers continue to investigate.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices