Crime

Surrey police say home possibly targeted in 3 separate shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2025 5:28 pm
1 min read
A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after one home in the Metro Vancouver city was reportedly shot at in three separate shootings this month, including two in the last week.

Surrey police say the shootings are believed to be targeting a resident of the home located in the 11000-block of 140A Street in the Guildford neighbourhood.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, investigators say they are not likely to be linked to gang activity or recent cases of extortion that has targeted the South Asian community.

The three shootings took place on Dec. 7, 27 and 28, all in the morning hours.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, and police have not yet arrested any suspects in the case.

Police are asking Guildford residents to be mindful of suspicious activity, and those with information or dashcam footage linked to this case should contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

