Barrie’s New Year’s Eve celebration cancelled as severe weather hits region

Barrie, Ont., residents are being urged to avoid non-essential trips as the city says its planned New Year’s Eve celebration at Meridian Place has been cancelled due to weather.

“Ongoing and forecasted heavy snow accumulation has created challenges for event setup and presents potentially unsafe conditions,” a news release posted to the city’s website says.

The city says a planned performance by singer and guitarist Kim Mitchell and a fireworks show have been rescheduled. Both will now be part of Winterfest on the weekend of Feb. 7 to 8.

The move by the city comes as the region has been facing winter weather warnings from Environment Canada.

An orange snow squall warning was issued on Wednesday, with local snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres, with near zero visibility forecast due to snow and blowing snow.

The agency says snow squalls off Georgian Bay are expected to continue Wednesday afternoon, becoming more “transient” in the evening before becoming stationary again for some areas on Thursday.

“We regret that circumstances beyond our control are preventing us from hosting the event as planned, however we will always prioritize the safety of the public, staff, performers and vendors,” said Kevin Datema, director of recreation and culture services.

The city added residents are reminded that a significant weather event has been declared due to the warning from Environment Canada, with drivers and residents advised to use extra caution as the city may be unable to meet its maintenance standards for roads, bike lanes and sidewalks due to ice and freezing rain conditions.

Environment Canada has also warned travel will be extremely hazardous and road closures are possible.