Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Kids ring in the new year early at Saskatoon’s Nutrien Wonderhub

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The New Year's Eve party started early for the kids in Saskatoon as they rung in the new year at noon.
The Nutrien Wonderhub children’s museum in Saskatoon helped kids and their families celebrate the magic of the New Year early with its festive Noon Year’s Eve party.

Hundreds of attendees gathered around Toon Town Square for a countdown to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Once the clock struck 12, a cannon full of confetti and butterflies erupted over the crowd.

The event featured crafts and other fun activities for the children to take part in, including handmade noise-makers to add some extra fun during the countdown and screen printing butterflies on T-shirts with artist Monique Martin. The young revellers were also able to add their favourite moments of 2025 onto a memory wall and share their wishes for 2026.

Global News joined the celebration to find out what the partygoers hope to achieve in 2026. Some of the goals included learning new things at school, working on tricks such as handstands and backflips and eating more candy.

For any families who may have missed out on the fun, the Wonderhub will be open New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

