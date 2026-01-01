Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London Knights close out 2025 with home ice loss to Sarnia Sting

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2026 12:25 pm
3 min read
Jared Woolley of the London Knights is denied by Patrick Quinlan of the Sarnia Sting on a chance in tight in a game played on Dec. 31, 2025 at Canada Life Place. View image in full screen
London, Ont. - Jared Woolley of the London Knights is denied by Patrick Quinlan of the Sarnia Sting on a chance in tight in a game played on Dec. 31, 2025 at Canada Life Place. Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mitch Young and Easton Walos each scored once and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting downed the London Knights 5-1 to put a bow on the 2025 calendar year.

The year saw London capture their third Memorial Cup championship and end with an overall record of 68-20-5 through regular season games, playoff games and Memorial Cup tournament games.

Henry Brzustewicz scored his team-leading sixth power play goal to begin the scoring as Ben Wilmott’s shot rebounded off Brzustewicz and into the Sting net at 13:55 of the first period for a 1-0 Knights lead.

Sarnia got a fortunate bounce of their own just under five minutes later as a dump in bounded over bodies and landed with on the stick of Beckham Edwards, and he wired home his 14th of the year to send the teams to their dressing rooms tied 1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Brenner Lammens gave the Sting their first lead of the game on another odd bounce as his dump-in from just outside the London blue line that hit the ice just outside the Knights crease and boinged its way in at the 11:17 mark of period two.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mitch Young made it 3-1 for Sarnia on a nice individual effort with just over two minutes remaining in the middle period as he moved to the left side of the London zone before Young snapped a shot into the Knight net. Sting then went to the final 20 minutes with a two-goal lead.

Kaden Aucoin increased that advantage to three goals when he scored his first OHL goal on a short-handed breakaway, unassisted at 10:03 of the third.

Walos buried the final goal of the game on a setup from Sting forward Alessandro Di Iorio with 4:02 remaining.

Will Nicholl and Jesse Nurmi made their season debuts for the Knights in the game.

Nicholl has been on schedule to return from an upper body injury that had kept him out all year.

Nurmi was a bit of a surprise. He began this year with the New York Islanders organization but was injured and only saw 12 games of action with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. The Islanders assigned Nurmi to London on Dec. 30.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Knights were 1-for-5 on the power play.

Sarnia was 0-for-3.

Shots were 27-27.

Four area ties to Canada’s Men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada announced the roster that will represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy in February.

Londoners Drew Doughty and Nick Suzuki are on the team and so are former Knights players Bo Horvat and Mitch Marner.

Horvat is from Rodney, Ont.

Marner and Doughty were on the Canadian roster that won the 4 Nations Faceoff.

The men’s hockey tournament will take place Feb. 11 to 22 on days 11-16 of the Games.

Up next

The Knights host the Flint Firebirds in their first game of 2026 on Friday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The teams have met twice so far this season with London winning the first game 5-4 in overtime on home ice and Flint winning 3-2 at the Dort Financial Center in Michigan.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices