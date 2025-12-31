Menu

U.S. News

Body found during search for Texas woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 11:16 am
3 min read
Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen outside her home in San Antonio, Texas, police said. View image in full screen
Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen outside her home in San Antonio, Texas, police said. Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
A body was found Tuesday evening near the home of Camila Mendoza Olmos, the 19-year-old from Texas who went missing on Christmas Eve.

The body was discovered as authorities continued to search for Mendoza Olmos, but police said it was too early to determine whether the body belongs to the missing woman.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference that investigators had “just recently found a body in a field” around 4:40 to 4:45 p.m. local time.

“At this point, we don’t suspect foul play,” Salazar said. “As you all know, one of the possibilities we were working under was the fear of self-harm and at this point, there are some indicators that the body that we found may be as a result of that.”

Police found a gun near the body, according to Salazar, who confirmed that police were already searching for a firearm that had “come up missing.”

“It was a family member’s firearm,” he added, but noted that police haven’t processed it yet.

Salazar said that the medical examiner will determine both the identity of the body and the cause and manner of death.

“As of now, we’re processing the scene and we hope to have more information to release as soon as we’re able to,” Salazar said.

The body was found by a joint team of sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents in an area of tall grass near a landscaping business, just around 90 metres from Mendoza Olmos’ home, according to Salazar.

“We hope that we can try to expedite that process to be able to get the community answers that everybody’s been waiting for,” Salazar said.

Mendoza Olmos was last seen leaving her home wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pyjama bottoms and white shoes on Dec. 24 at 6:58 a.m. local time, according to police.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released a dashcam video on Dec. 29 that it believes shows Mendoza Olmos walking on a road near her home.

Trending Now

“A passing driver traveling on Wildhorse Pkwy that morning captured footage believed to show Camila walking northbound on Wildhorse Pkwy around 7:00 a.m., between Shetland Wind and Caspian Spring,” police wrote. “This is the last confirmed sighting investigators currently have.”

When the BCSO first announced Mendoza Olmos’ disappearance, they said the only items known to be “on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license.”

“Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time,” police added.

“Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

