New dashcam video may show missing Texas woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve

Texas officials searching for a 19-year-old who went missing on Christmas Eve have released dashcam video that they believe shows her walking down a road near her home.

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen leaving her home wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pyjama bottoms and white shoes on Dec. 24 at 6:58 a.m. local time, according to police.

The short video released by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shows a person whose clothes match Mendoza Olmos’ when she was last seen leaving her house.

“A passing driver traveling on Wildhorse Pkwy that morning captured footage believed to show Camila walking northbound on Wildhorse Pkwy around 7:00 a.m., between Shetland Wind and Caspian Spring,” police wrote. “This is the last confirmed sighting investigators currently have.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters during a news conference on Monday that “if this is indeed her, we’ve got what we believe to be a good direction of flight.”

“We’re sharing that information, that video, with you all in hopes that somebody may have collected similar video up to this point,” Salazar added.

Salazar said Mendoza Olmos recently went through a breakup with her boyfriend but that the breakup was mutual and he didn’t suspect anything “nefarious.”

“We’ve got to consider all possibilities, from disappearing willfully, to the possibility of self-harm, to somebody may have taken her,” Salazar told reporters, noting that there is some evidence of past “bouts of depression.”

When the BCSO first announced Mendoza Olmos’ disappearance, they said the only items known to be “on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license.”

“Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time,” police added.

“Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location.”

Multiple agencies have joined the search, including the FBI, which is assisting with the analysis of digital evidence, and the Department of Homeland Security, which is monitoring border crossings and international travel, Salazar said Monday.

“We definitely don’t want to miss anything,” Salazar said. “We’re also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States.”

Although Mendoza Olmos is a U.S. citizen, Salazar confirmed that she was not detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“That was a personal concern. So, I had it checked to make sure that there were no stops, no detentions and that she’s not somewhere in a federal detention facility. That is something we needed to check,” Salazar said.

Salazar is requesting help from the community in the continued search and asking neighbours of Mendoza Olmos to check their surveillance cameras.

“If you live two or three communities over, it doesn’t cost you much more than time to just look through your surveillance camera video from [Christmas Eve] and let us know, and we’ll be the judge of it,” Salazar added.