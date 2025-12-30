Halifax councillor says cops should be called if harbourfront development work begins

A Halifax councillor is urging the public to call police if construction crews show up next week on a part of the city’s harbourfront known as Dartmouth Cove.
Coun. Sam Austin says a local developer doesn’t have permission to begin infilling work — dumping pyritic slate and quarry rock along the strip of shoreline to create new land.
Community group Save Dartmouth Cove says its members will be watching the area, home to a public park and shoreline walking trail.
Just before Christmas Mayor Andy Fillmore sent a letter to the province’s municipal affairs minister saying the developer plans to begin work Jan. 5.
Austin says the work likely involves building a service road, but the ultimate plan is to infill Dartmouth Cove with pyritic slate as a base for a future development.
In November the provincial government approved a council bylaw prohibiting the infilling, but the municipal affairs minister has not yet given the final green light to make the bylaw active.
