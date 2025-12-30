Quebec couple found dead while on vacation in Dominican Republic

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec couple have been found dead while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, according to their family.

Gilles Sauve Jr. shared a Facebook post saying his sister Christine Sauvé, 55, and her husband Alain Noël, 56, “died in their sleep during the night of December 25th to 26th.”

“Out of respect for our family and in order to grieve in privacy, we ask for your time and understanding. We will not be answering questions at this time. We are waiting to receive more answers before sharing further information,” he wrote on Saturday.

The couple’s daughter, Sabrina Noël, also shared a post on Facebook announcing the death of her parents.

“Out of respect for our family and in order to experience this grief privately, we ask for time and understanding. We will not be answering questions at this time,” she wrote.

“We are waiting for more answers to our questions before telling you more. Thank you for respecting our silence and keeping us in your thoughts.”

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) also confirmed the couple’s deaths.

In a statement to Global News, it said it is “aware of two Canadian citizens who died in the Dominican Republic.”

“GAC expresses its condolences to the family and loved ones. Canadian officials are providing consular assistance and are in contact with local authorities to gather more information. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” GAC added.

According to local media outlet El Nacional, the couple were found dead last Friday in their residence, located in the municipality of Villa Riva in the El Indio Village residential complex in the Dominican Republic.

The son of Sauvé and Noël discovered their bodies inside the vacation home and called local authorities after realizing they were both without vital signs, El Nacional reports.

Sauvé and Noël’s bodies were recovered by authorities and sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences in Santo Domingo, where the autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death, according to local media outlet Diario Libre.

The case is currently being investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police.