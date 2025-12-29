Pickard stops 41 shots, Oilers down Jets 3-1

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Calvin Pickard’s 41 saves helped the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Max Jones, Jack Roslovic and Zach Hyman with an empty-net goal, scored for the Oilers (20-14-6), who improved to 4-2-0 in their last six games.

Connor McDavid’s assist on Hyman’s goal extended his point streak to 13 games with 13 goals and 20 assists.

Adam Lowry, in his 800th career NHL game, scored for the Jets (15-18-4) in front of the team’s second consecutive sellout of 15,225 at Canada Life Centre, and fourth of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for Winnipeg, which fell to 0-4-3 in its last seven games.

The Jets put a season-high 42 shots on goal, and outshot the visitors 15-9 in the first period, including four shots from Winnipeg’s two power plays.

Edmonton got on the board eight minutes into the second period when Jets defenceman Logan Stanley turned the puck over behind the net and Jones tapped it in from the side for his first goal of the season.

The Jets had their third power play of the game 35 seconds later, but Pickard made some strong saves in turning aside four shots.

The Oilers cashed in Winnipeg’s first penalty of the game with Roslovic’s power-play goal at 12:49 for his 11th of the season.

After outshooting the Oilers 11-4 in the second frame, Winnipeg’s persistence paid off when Lowry beat Pickard with a backhand off a rebound to make it 2-1 at 5:46 of the third.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg’s 42 shots surpassed the previous season high of 35 against Washington earlier this month. The Jets went 0-for-3 on the power play, which ranked 13th in the NHL heading into the match. Lowry was the fourth player to play 800 games for the Jets/Thrashers, joining Mark Scheifele (916), Blake Wheeler (897) and Bryan Little (843). Lowry also matched each of them in recording at least one point in the milestone match.

Oilers: Arrived in Winnipeg boasting the top-ranked power play in the league and supported that position with Roslovic’s goal. The Oilers have scored 38 goals with the man advantage in 109 attempts.

KEY MOMENT

Hyman’s empty-netter with 83 seconds remaining hurt Winnipeg’s chances to rally.

KEY STAT

A number of Pickard’s 41 saves showcased quick reflexes. The victory took his record to 4-5-2.

Up next

Jets: Begin a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Oilers: Host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.