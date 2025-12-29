Shead’s career-best game lifts Raptors to win

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Jamal Shead scored a career-high 19 points off the bench as the Toronto Raptors rallied past the Orlando Magic 107-106 on Monday.

Shead also had five assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes of play for Toronto (20-14). Brandon Ingram added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as Gradey Dick came off the bench with 15 points.

Paolo Banchero had a triple-double with 23 points, 15 boards and 10 assists as Orlando (18-15) missed an opportunity to leapfrog Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Anthony Black added 27 points for the visitors.

RJ Barrett (injury management) of Mississauga, Ont., and Jakob Poeltl (lower back), two of the Raptors usual starters, were not available.

Mo Bamba, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto less than 24 hours before the game, made his Raptors debut.

Takeaways

Magic: Outplayed Toronto for most of the game, leading by as much as 21 points in what looked to be a rout. Banchero, Black and Desmond Bane were particularly effective but Orlando’s bench was outscored 50-19.

Raptors: Toronto’s starting five, especially Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, looked sluggish in the second game of a back-to-back. Barnes and Quickley combined for two points in the first half. The Raptors’ reserves — especially Shead and Dick — kept them in the game before Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Magic 23-12 in the frame.

Key moment

Ingram sank an eight-foot shot with seven minutes left to play to kick off a 13-0 run that lasted nearly five minutes.

Key stat

Orlando missed all seven of its three-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Orlando: Visits the Indiana Pacers for a Wednesday matinee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.