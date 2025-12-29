Pickard steals the show as Winnipeg Jets lose again, falling to Oilers 3-1

Perhaps pouring a season-high number of shots on net would help the goal-starved Winnipeg Jets snap their losing skid.

Calvin Pickard had other ideas.

The journeyman goalie who grew up in Winnipeg stole the show Monday night, stopping 41 of 42 shots in a 3-1 win for the Edmonton Oilers in the Manitoba capital.

Winnipeg got off to a solid start, outshooting the Oilers 7-1 over the first nine minutes.

The best chance came after Dylan Samberg intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and drove it deep into Edmonton territory. He stopped behind the net and circled back before finding Jonathan Toews in front of the net, but the struggling veteran, with no goals since Nov. 11, was unable to put it past Pickard.

The Jets got the first power play of the night after an unlikely scrap between Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Neal Pionk. For the Oilers forward, it was his fifth career NHL fight in his 990th game while it was the sixth fight for Pionk in 569 games but just his third as a Jet.

Story continues below advertisement

Nugent-Hopkins got the extra minor for inciting the melee with a shove to Pionk’s face but Winnipeg could not take advantage on the power play.

The Jets got a second look when Leon Draisaitl was called for cross-checking with 2:32 to go in the first. The top power play unit got some decent looks but couldn’t beat Pickard.

Winnipeg outshot the Oilers 15-9 in a goalless opening 20 minutes.

Edmonton had a great chance to open the scoring just under seven minutes into the second. After Toews whiffed on a shot in the slot, Connor McDavid was sprung on a 2-on-1 but his attempted pass across the Winnipeg crease was blocked away by Luke Schenn.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But with exactly eight minutes gone in the period, the Oilers did indeed get one past Connor Hellebuyck thanks to an egregious giveaway by Logan Stanley.

Hellebuyck stopped a dump-in and left it behind the net for Stanley. He stopped, surveyed his options, then completely lost the handle as the forecheck closed in, letting it slide in front where Max Jones tucked it past an unsuspecting Hellebuyck.

The Jets got their third power play look of the night right after the goal and had the puck in Edmonton’s end for nearly two full minutes but could not beat Pickard, whose best save in the sequence was a blocker save in close on Gabriel Vilardi.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of the penalty box, Evan Bouchard won a race to the puck to earn a breakaway look on Hellebuyck but he was turned aside, though Edmonton did get a power play of their own not long after when Dylan Samberg tripped Draisaitl in the Winnipeg zone.

The league’s top power play made the Jets pay. A rebound off a shot from the corner drifted into the slot where an uncontested Jack Roslovic ripped one past Hellebuyck to make it 2-0 with 7:11 to go in the frame.

It was the first goal for Roslovic in nine games against the team that drafted him 25th overall in 2015, and his first goal at Canada Life Centre since Feb. 16, 2020, less than a year before he was sent to Columbus as part of the Patrik Laine trade.

It also meant that the Jets found themselves down by multiple goals for the sixth time in their last ten games.

Winnipeg pushed hard to get on the board after falling behind by two but Pickard continued to deny them, making multiple impressive saves to keep the slate clean for his side.

In total, Pickard stopped all 26 shots he faced through 40 minutes while Hellebuyck had turned aside 11 of 13.

The Jets finally got one past Pickard with 14:14 left in the third. Pickard made a meal of a fairly harmless, slow shot from a bad angle off the stick of Morgan Barron, kicking the rebound out in front where Adam Lowry, playing in his 800th NHL game, was waiting to bang it home for his second goal of the season and first since Nov. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg continued to pepper Pickard with shots, desperate to find the equalizer as they tried to end their losing skit, but the Oilers’ netminder continued to stand tall.

Hellebuyck went to the bench for an extra attacker with just under two minutes left and Winnipeg called a timeout following an Oilers icing with 90 seconds left. The Jets lost the ensuing draw, leading to an odd-man Edmonton rush where Zach Hyman slid the puck down the ice into the empty net.

The Jets pulled the goalie again after the ensuing faceoff but to no avail as the clock hit zero on another Winnipeg loss.

The 42 shots on net was seven more than the Jets had registered in any game this season, while Hellebuyck only had to face 20, stopping 18 as the Jets fall to 0-3-3 since their impressive victory over Washington Dec. 13.

Winnipeg will play their final game of 2025 Wednesday in Detroit. The puck drops just after 5:30 p.m.