Fire at federal government building in Toronto probed as suspected arson

A fire at a federal government building in Toronto is under investigation as a suspected arson, Toronto police said on Monday.
According to Toronto Fire, crews reported to a blaze just after 11 a.m. on the third floor in the lobby area of a government office building at 4900 Yonge St. in North York.
Toronto Paramedic Services said it transported a woman to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed in a post on X shortly after 12 p.m. that the fire was being investigated as a suspected arson and a man was in custody.
The fire was extinguished prior to 12 p.m.
The building is home to several federal offices, including a Canadian Armed Forces recruiting centre and a Service Canada centre with passport services, according to the government’s website.
—with files from The Canadian Press
