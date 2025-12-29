Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fire at federal government building in Toronto probed as suspected arson

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police car sits outside a federal government building after a fire erupted inside. A man is in custody and Toronto Fire says the blaze is being investigated as a suspected arson. View image in full screen
A Toronto police car sits outside a federal government building after a fire erupted inside. A man is in custody and Toronto Fire says the blaze is being investigated as a suspected arson. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fire at a federal government building in Toronto is under investigation as a suspected arson, Toronto police said on Monday.

According to Toronto Fire, crews reported to a blaze just after 11 a.m. on the third floor in the lobby area of a government office building at 4900 Yonge St. in North York.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto Paramedic Services said it transported a woman to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed in a post on X shortly after 12 p.m. that the fire was being investigated as a suspected arson and a man was in custody.

Trending Now

The fire was extinguished prior to 12 p.m.

The building is home to several federal offices, including a Canadian Armed Forces recruiting centre and a Service Canada centre with passport services, according to the government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices