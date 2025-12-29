Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Members of Canadian delegation blocked by Israel call for steeper sanctions

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
Executive Director of The Canadian-Muslim Vote Umair Ashraf speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Executive Director of The Canadian-Muslim Vote Umair Ashraf speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Members of a Canadian delegation that was denied entry to the West Bank earlier this month are calling on Ottawa to tighten sanctions targeting new Israeli settlements in occupied territory.

A group that included six Canadian MPs on a mission to meet with displaced Palestinians was turned away at the Allenby border crossing into the West Bank on Dec. 16.

Multiple witnesses from the group say Ontario MP Iqra Khalid was shoved by an Israeli border guard during the confrontation.

Click to play video: 'Israel denies Canadian delegation, including MPs, from entering West Bank'
Israel denies Canadian delegation, including MPs, from entering West Bank

Delegation representatives, including members of The Canadian-Muslim Vote, Justice for All Canada and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, are calling on Ottawa to ban imports of any goods produced in the occupied West Bank and prohibit Canadians from buying property in those settlement areas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadian delegation denied entry to West Bank'
Canadian delegation denied entry to West Bank
Trending Now

They say their request is in response to the Israeli security cabinet’s decision earlier this month to approve 19 new settlements in portions of the West Bank under military occupation — a move Canada has joined its allies in condemning.

The groups say they’re having ongoing conversations with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s office about what happened on Dec. 16 but have yet to meet formally with the minister.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices