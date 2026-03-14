Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Charges laid in Toronto-area zipline accident that sent child to hospital

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 14, 2026 11:39 am
1 min read
A video circulating on social media last month appears to show a helmeted child travelling along the zipline before falling from a significant height. View image in full screen
A video circulating on social media last month appears to show a helmeted child travelling along the zipline before falling from a significant height. Aerosports
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s public safety regulator has laid charges against a trampoline park operator in Scarborough, alleging the company was running a zipline without authorization at the time of an accident that sent an 11-year-old boy to hospital.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) further alleges that KVPM Realty Ltd., the operator of Aerosports Trampoline Park, provided false information to an inspector and operated the device in an unsafe manner.

The charges have been filed in Ontario’s Court of Justice

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A video taken by the boy’s mother that circulated on social media last month appears to show a child riding the zipline in January before falling from a significant height moments later.

The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was treated on scene by EMS and taken to Sick Kids hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Under Ontario law, operators must obtain permits from the regulator before the public can use amusement devices such as ziplines. TSSA said its records showed no zipline had been approved for the facility and the device was shut down during an inspection following the incident.

The regulator also alleges that a park representative told a TSSA inspector there was no zipline at the facility during a visit in December to inspect a pair of licenced go-kart tracks.

“Devices operated without TSSA’s knowledge or authorization can pose a serious risk to the public, and we will pursue all necessary regulatory actions to uphold safety requirements,”said Kelly Hart, the agency’s vice-president of operations.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices