Charges laid in Toronto-area zipline accident that sent child to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s public safety regulator has laid charges against a trampoline park operator in Scarborough, alleging the company was running a zipline without authorization at the time of an accident that sent an 11-year-old boy to hospital.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) further alleges that KVPM Realty Ltd., the operator of Aerosports Trampoline Park, provided false information to an inspector and operated the device in an unsafe manner.

The charges have been filed in Ontario’s Court of Justice

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A video taken by the boy’s mother that circulated on social media last month appears to show a child riding the zipline in January before falling from a significant height moments later.

The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was treated on scene by EMS and taken to Sick Kids hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Under Ontario law, operators must obtain permits from the regulator before the public can use amusement devices such as ziplines. TSSA said its records showed no zipline had been approved for the facility and the device was shut down during an inspection following the incident.

The regulator also alleges that a park representative told a TSSA inspector there was no zipline at the facility during a visit in December to inspect a pair of licenced go-kart tracks.

“Devices operated without TSSA’s knowledge or authorization can pose a serious risk to the public, and we will pursue all necessary regulatory actions to uphold safety requirements,”said Kelly Hart, the agency’s vice-president of operations.