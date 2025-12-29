Man in his 80s dead after being pulled from fire at Toronto retirement home

See more sharing options

Toronto Fire Services says a man has died after being pulled from a unit in a retirement home in North York on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Forestview Retirement Residence on Finch Avenue West, near Bathurst Street, at around 10:30 p.m.

Crews reported a fire coming from a fourth-floor unit with smoke in the hallway, fire officials said. One person was pulled from the unit and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police said a man in his 80s later died in hospital.

The fire is under investigation. There is no word on the cause of the blaze.