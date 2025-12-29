Man in his 80s dead after being pulled from fire at Toronto retirement home

Toronto Fire Services says a man has died after being pulled from a unit in a retirement home in North York on Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to Forestview Retirement Residence on Finch Avenue West, near Bathurst Street, at around 10:30 p.m.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Crews reported a fire coming from a fourth-floor unit with smoke in the hallway, fire officials said. One person was pulled from the unit and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Toronto police said a man in his 80s later died in hospital.
Trending Now
The fire is under investigation. There is no word on the cause of the blaze.
Comments