Fire

Man in his 80s dead after being pulled from fire at Toronto retirement home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 10:15 am
1 min read
Image of the retirement home after a fatal fire on Dec. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Image of the retirement home after a fatal fire on Dec. 29, 2025. Global News
Toronto Fire Services says a man has died after being pulled from a unit in a retirement home in North York on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Forestview Retirement Residence on Finch Avenue West, near Bathurst Street, at around 10:30 p.m.

Crews reported a fire coming from a fourth-floor unit with smoke in the hallway, fire officials said. One person was pulled from the unit and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police said a man in his 80s later died in hospital.

The fire is under investigation. There is no word on the cause of the blaze.

 

 

