Barnes has historic performance in Raptors’ rally

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is only focused on one stat: the Toronto Raptors’ win-loss record.

But in that single-minded approach to playing, Barnes is still putting together an all-star calibre season highlighted by a historic breakout performance in Toronto’s 141-127 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Barnes had his first triple-double of the season with 23 points, a franchise-high 25 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Barnes’s biggest rebound of the game came with 24.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter as Raptors wing Brandon Ingram missed a 24-foot three-pointer. Barnes tipped in the rebound to tie the game 122-122 and force overtime.

“Nothing was really going through my head,” said Barnes on the clutch play. “I was just crashing the glass and putting the ball back into the rim, just seeing where the ball was going, just putting it right back in.

“I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to win.”

Barnes became just the 23rd in NBA history to post 23-plus points, 25-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists in a single game.

All-time great Wilt Chamberlain was responsible for 15 of those 23 instances with Elgin Baylor (twice), Maurice Stokes, Bob Pettit, Maurice Lucas and most recently Nikola Jokic also accomplishing the feat.

Barnes remained modest, however, saying he was just going out there and playing the game.

“I was in situations where I was able to rebound, help others. I was just in the right spots at the right time,” said Barnes, who had the triple-double before regulation time expired. “I come into every game with that mindset. I just want to go out there and make an impact and be the best I can out there on the floor.

“Just want to try ways to help us win.”

Immanuel Quickley had 27 points and seven assists for Toronto (19-14), while Brandon Ingram added 26 points and six assists.

“Amazing grit from the whole group and Scottie was leading that with his rebounding effort, leading with playmaking, leading with defence,” said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic. “He was really, really high level today.

“It was an impressive performance, and I’m looking forward to watch film tonight again, and enjoying that.”

Stephen Curry had a game-high 39 points, including 14 in the third quarter, as Golden State (16-16) saw its three-game win streak snapped.

Despite his dominant scoring performance, Curry said it was Barnes who set the game’s tempo.

“He plays at his own pace,” said Curry. “He’s a huge presence out there, and he’s a great playmaker, even if it’s kind of untraditional, so he takes advantage of mismatches.

“He got them extra possessions all night, nine offensive rebounds by himself. He was just relentless on the boards.”

The Raptors were without two of their centres as Jakob Poeltl (lower back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) were both unavailable. Media reports during the game said that Toronto signed free-agent centre Mo Bamba to a one-year deal.

In the meantime, the-six-foot-eight Barnes had to step up as a floating centre.

“I’ve just got a different role. I’m playing the five,” said Barnes, who normally plays at forward. “Trying to figure out different ways to orchestrate the offence and still be aggressive.

“Just trying to find those ways, when to screen, when to be out of the way, when to be in the dunker (spot), find ways to still playmake, how I can still attack the game and still (have) my aggression.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.