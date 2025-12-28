SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Senators' Ullmark takes personal leave of absence

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Senators general manager Steve Staios announced Ullmark’s leave in a statement Sunday, saying he has the organization’s full support.

Staios said the team would provide no further comments at this time.

Ullmark, Ottawa’s No. 1 netminder, has a 14-8-5 record this season with a disappointing .881 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average. He was pulled in the second period of the Senators’ 7-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after allowing four goals on 14 shots.
Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old Swede joined the Senators in a trade from the Boston Bruins in June 2024 and signed a four-year, US$33-million contract extension in Ottawa in October last year.

Senators backup Leevi Merilainen has a .874 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average in 10 appearances this season. Ottawa, which next plays Monday at home against Columbus, had not recalled another goalie as of Sunday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

