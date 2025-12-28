Oilers place Tomasek on waivers to end contract

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers placed forward David Tomasek on waivers to terminate his contract on Sunday following the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.

Tomasek had three goals and two assists in 22 games with the Oilers this season after signing a one-year, US$1.2-million deal last April.

The 29-year-old from Czechia had played his entire professional career in Europe — with stops in Czechia, Finland, Russia and Sweden — before joining the NHL club this season.

Tomasek is expected to return to play in Europe.

The Oilers also activated forward Noah Philp from long-term injured reserve and placed him on waivers Sunday.

Philp, who was out with an upper-body injury, has two goals and one assist in 15 games with Edmonton this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.