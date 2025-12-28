Canadian RJ Barrett returns to Raptors lineup

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
TORONTO – Canadian swingman RJ Barrett is finally back in the Toronto Raptors lineup.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., will play against the Golden State Warriors this afternoon.

He has missed five weeks of Toronto’s season with a sprained right knee.

Barrett was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists when he landed awkwardly from a dunk on Nov. 23.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Barrett will be on a minutes restriction against the Warriors.

Centres Jakob Poeltl (lower back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) missed the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

