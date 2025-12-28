Canadian RJ Barrett returns to Raptors lineup

TORONTO – Canadian swingman RJ Barrett is finally back in the Toronto Raptors lineup.
Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., will play against the Golden State Warriors this afternoon.
He has missed five weeks of Toronto’s season with a sprained right knee.
Barrett was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists when he landed awkwardly from a dunk on Nov. 23.
Get breaking National news
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Barrett will be on a minutes restriction against the Warriors.
Centres Jakob Poeltl (lower back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) missed the game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.
Comments