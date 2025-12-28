Flames remain hot at home, burn Oilers 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Blake Coleman’s 11th goal of the season, tying him for the team lead, was the game winner on Saturday as the Calgary Flames edged the visiting Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

Yegor Sharangovich and Ryan Lomberg also scored for Calgary (16-18-4), which climbs to within three points of a wild-card spot in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton (19-14-6). The Oilers won the front end of the back-to-back games between the provincial rivals, winning 5-1 at home before the holiday break.

McDavid’s goal extends his scoring streak to 12 games (13 goals, 19 assists), which has carried him into top spot in league scoring.

Appearing in his 100th NHL game, Dustin Wolf had 29 saves to improve to 12-14-2.

Making his third straight start, Connor Ingram also had 29 saves in suffering his first loss. He falls to 2-1-0.

With the home team up 2-1, Coleman’s goal at 12:31 came on a slick give-and-go with Mikael Backlund.

McDavid got the Oilers back to within a goal at 15:23. In a furious finish, Bouchard rattled a shot off the post in the final minute with the goalie pulled.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Edmonton’s league-best power play entered the game a sizzling 10-for-20 in its previous five games and promptly converted its first man-advantage of the game with Leon Draisaitl extending his point streak to six games (three goals, 10 assists) by setting up Bouchard. However, with a chance to tie the game in the second, Calgary killed off consecutive minors to preserve its 2-1 lead.

Flames: Calgary remains red-hot at home, improving to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games at the Saddledome. Scoring the goal that broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Flames the lead for good was Lomberg, who has three goals on the season, all of them coming in the past five games. That matches the three goals he scored in 80 games last season.

KEY MOMENT

Tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, McDavid had a great chance to put Edmonton into the lead, but on a 2-on-1 with Vasily Podkolzin, he wired a shot off the crossbar. Two minutes after that, Lomberg gave the Flames the lead, pouncing on Alec Regula’s turnover in his own end and quickly whipping a shot into the top corner.

KEY STAT

The Oilers fall to 3-13-3 in games in which they give up the first goal. Conversely, when they open the scoring, they are 16-1-3.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Flames: Host the Boston Bruins on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2025.