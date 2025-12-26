Menu

Crime

Oshawa fatal stabbing suspect linked to Peterborough homicide

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 26, 2025 8:50 pm
1 min read
A photo of Michael Waterman shared by Durham Regional Police service.
A photo of Michael Waterman shared by Durham Regional Police service. Durham Regional Police Service
Peterborough Police Service (PPS) announced Friday the arrest of a suspect linked to a homicide earlier this month in Peterborough and another in Oshawa.

Police arrested 44-year-old Michael Waterman, who they believe is connected to a Dec. 6 homicide in Peterborough.

PPS were made aware of Waterman’s whereabouts around 3 p.m. and arrested him shortly thereafter with the help of  the Emergency Response Team. Waterman was arrested at a residence in the Dalhousie Street and Aylmer Street area of Peterborough. Authorities say he surrendered himself when officers called out to him.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Dec. 6, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a building in the  Brock Street and Aylmer Street area of Peterborough, where they discovered a 33-year-old man in his apartment, suffering from severe injuries. Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waterman is also wanted for another homicide, a fatal stabbing in Oshawa.

On Dec. 23, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to a call in the area of Park Road South and John Street in Oshawa and found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this week, DRPS announced they were looking for Waterman in relation to the stabbing.

On Dec. 23, DRPS arrested Nicholas Robbins, who police believe was also involved in the Oshawa incident.

