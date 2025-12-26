Oshawa fatal stabbing suspect linked to Peterborough homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Police Service (PPS) announced Friday the arrest of a suspect linked to a homicide earlier this month in Peterborough and another in Oshawa.

Police arrested 44-year-old Michael Waterman, who they believe is connected to a Dec. 6 homicide in Peterborough.

PPS were made aware of Waterman’s whereabouts around 3 p.m. and arrested him shortly thereafter with the help of the Emergency Response Team. Waterman was arrested at a residence in the Dalhousie Street and Aylmer Street area of Peterborough. Authorities say he surrendered himself when officers called out to him.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Dec. 6, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a building in the Brock Street and Aylmer Street area of Peterborough, where they discovered a 33-year-old man in his apartment, suffering from severe injuries. Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waterman is also wanted for another homicide, a fatal stabbing in Oshawa.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 23, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to a call in the area of Park Road South and John Street in Oshawa and found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this week, DRPS announced they were looking for Waterman in relation to the stabbing.

On Dec. 23, DRPS arrested Nicholas Robbins, who police believe was also involved in the Oshawa incident.