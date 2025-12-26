Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Large flag that was draped outside Manitoba’s legislature is back with football club

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Workers install a large Canadian flag on the front of the Manitoba legislative building in Winnipeg on Tuesday Mar. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Workers install a large Canadian flag on the front of the Manitoba legislative building in Winnipeg on Tuesday Mar. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. SL
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A large Canadian flag that hung on the front of the Manitoba legislature has been returned to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers football team.

The provincial government borrowed the nine-by-18-metre flag in March and draped it above the legislature’s main entrance as a symbol of resistance in the trade war with the United States.

The flag suffered some tearing by strong winds and had to be taken down and repaired at least twice.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Manitoba government planned to keep the flag, use it for public events and buy the CFL team a new one.

But Premier Wab Kinew says the Bombers, led by president Wade Miller, didn’t want any money from the province.

The NDP government doesn’t have another flag of that size, but Kinew says he would be open to getting one if the trade war continues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Wade Miller was great about this, first of all in lending it to us, but then in effectively (saying) ‘we don’t want your money,'” Kinew said.

“I thought it was a really nice moment for our province. We had the Rally for Canada. We had … tourists and Winnipeggers stopping and taking selfies in front of it.”

The Blue Bombers bring large flags onto the field for the national anthem before each home game.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices