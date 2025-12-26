Last suspect in Quebec homicide arrested in Ontario

Quebec’s provincial police force says the last of four suspects in a homicide last year has been arrested in Ontario.
The Sûreté du Québec announced in a news release that a 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Hamilton, Ont., in connection with what police allege was the premeditated murder of Michael Lévesque-Fitzpatrick.
Lévesque-Fitzpatrick died on Nov. 29, 2024, in Rimouski.
York Regional Police say the accused is charged with first-degree murder.
Three others have also been arrested in Lévesque-Fitzpatrick’s death.
The Sûreté du Québec allege the 21-year-old accused is linked to a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler between Ontario and Quebec, which investigated a series of crimes in Ontario and Quebec between April 2024 and March 2025.
