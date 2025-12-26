Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Last suspect in Quebec homicide arrested in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2025 6:53 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police logo is reflected on a vehicle in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police logo is reflected on a vehicle in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. GAC
Quebec’s provincial police force says the last of four suspects in a homicide last year has been arrested in Ontario.

The Sûreté du Québec announced in a news release that a 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Hamilton, Ont., in connection with what police allege was the premeditated murder of Michael Lévesque-Fitzpatrick.

Lévesque-Fitzpatrick died on Nov. 29, 2024, in Rimouski.

York Regional Police say the accused is charged with first-degree murder.

Three others have also been arrested in Lévesque-Fitzpatrick’s death.

The Sûreté du Québec allege the 21-year-old accused is linked to a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler between Ontario and Quebec, which investigated a series of crimes in Ontario and Quebec between April 2024 and March 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

