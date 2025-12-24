Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person struck and killed in White Rock hit-and-run

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 5:03 pm
1 min read
RCMP vehicle crime scene View image in full screen
White Rock RCMP said a person was hit and killed on the afternoon of Dec. 23. Darrell Patton/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

White Rock, B.C., RCMP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have identified and seized a suspect vehicle, but the driver remains unaccounted for, according to police.

RCMP said officers were called to a report of an injured person on the road in the 15600 block of Cliff Avenue at 12:41 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When officers arrived, they said a bystander was administering CPR, but despite life-saving efforts, the person was declared deceased.

Based on initial observations, it is believed that the person was hit by a vehicle, according to RCMP.

Trending Now

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called out to process the scene.

Anyone who was in the area and has dash camera footage or who witnessed anything is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices