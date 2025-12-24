Person struck and killed in White Rock hit-and-run

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

White Rock, B.C., RCMP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have identified and seized a suspect vehicle, but the driver remains unaccounted for, according to police.

RCMP said officers were called to a report of an injured person on the road in the 15600 block of Cliff Avenue at 12:41 p.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When officers arrived, they said a bystander was administering CPR, but despite life-saving efforts, the person was declared deceased.

Based on initial observations, it is believed that the person was hit by a vehicle, according to RCMP.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called out to process the scene.

Anyone who was in the area and has dash camera footage or who witnessed anything is asked to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.