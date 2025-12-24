Ontario police watchdog investigates man’s death after fall from Etobicoke balcony

See more sharing options

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from a balcony at a residential building in Etobicoke Monday night.

In a release earlier today, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police officers were called to a building near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 for reports of a person threatening to harm himself.

According to preliminary information, officers were outside the man’s unit when he fell from the balcony to the ground below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

The agency is asking anyone with information, including video or photographs, to contact investigators.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police and other officials that may result in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.

If warranted, the agency can lay criminal charges or close the case without charges and publicly report its findings.

Anyone affected by the incident who needs support is encouraged to contact the SIU’s Affected Persons Program.