SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec government to ask Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on electoral map changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
The Quebec government says it will ask the Supreme Court to hear an appeal aimed at stopping a redrawing of the provincial electoral map. View image in full screen
The Quebec government says it will ask the Supreme Court to hear an appeal aimed at stopping a redrawing of the provincial electoral map. .Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it will seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada to block a redrawing of the provincial electoral map.

Premier François Legault’s government tabled a law in 2024 to interrupt the boundary-redrawing process, which had called for the removal of a riding on the Gaspé Peninsula and another in Montreal’s east end.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Legislature members from all parties voted to adopt the law, which was sparked by concerns that Gaspé would lose political weight and that ridings in eastern Quebec would become overly large.

But the province’s highest court ruled on Dec. 1 that the law is unconstitutional and violates sections of the Charter that guarantee democratic rights.

Trending Now

In response, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the government will ask the Supreme Court to hear an appeal, adding that citizens in all regions need to be well represented.

Story continues below advertisement

The new map by the province’s electoral boundaries commission would eliminate the Gaspé and Montreal ridings in favour of new districts in the growing Laurentians, Lanaudière and Centre-du-Québec regions.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices