N.S. man charged after RCMP discover homemade bombs, firearms

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is facing numerous firearms charges, including possession of two homemade bombs.

RCMP say they received a report on Dec. 16 that a 42-year-old man had allegedly been shot with a rubber projectile by a 34-year-old man. The two men knew each other. The victim did not report any serious injuries.

This prompted RCMP to investigate, where they determined the suspect was believed to be in illegal possession of firearms. The man also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police said Kings District RCMP conducted a traffic stop at 1:10 a.m. local time on Dec. 17 on Highway 221 in Kingston, N.S., and located the suspect in a Chevrolet Silverado. He was arrested, and the vehicle was seized.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 12,000 block of Highway 1 in Brickton, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

During the search, officers seized ammunition for multiple firearms, prohibited devices, firearms parts and imitation firearms.

A day later, on Dec. 18, RCMP executed another search warrant on the man’s vehicle. Inside, police found a shotgun and two improvised explosive devices. A prohibited device was also seized, but police did not specify in a news release what it was.

The 34-year-old man now faces multiple firearms offences, including six counts of the unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, seven counts of possessing a prohibited weapon when knowing possessing it was unauthorized, two counts of making/possessing/controlling explosives, two counts of possession of an explosive device, and two counts of trapping likely to cause bodily harm/permit trap.

He also faces several individual counts of firearm offences, including unsafe storage of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm when knowing possession was unauthorized.

RCMP said the man was released by the courts on conditions. He is due to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on a later date.