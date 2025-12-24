Send this page to someone via email

Watch out for a special flight over Canadian airspace Wednesday night, because it might be Santa Claus and his sleigh, which officials say was cleared for takeoff by Canada’s air traffic management agency.

The final preparations for Santa Claus’ annual Dec. 24 flight from the North Pole are complete after successfully navigating “several unusual challenges,” NAV Canada said in a statement.

Artificial intelligence software scheduled Saint Nick’s flight simulation all wrong, adding “mandatory fuel stops in a number of Canadian cities.”

However, NAV Canada’s management stepped in and overruled the AI, because, as is common knowledge, Santa’s sleigh “runs entirely on Christmas magic,” the statement said.

Oh, and on carrots.

However, Santa will still need to make regular stops for milk and cookies.

“It seems that my elves would also benefit from making a list and checking it – and my flight plans – twice, but NAV CANADA caught the issue and saved the night,” Santa Claus said in a statement sent to NAV Canada on Tuesday.

Father Christmas said the feat had earned NAV Canada’s staff a spot on his Nice List – all except one employee called Lester.

“He knows why,” Santa added.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operates a Santa tracker every year, where kids and grown-ups alike can see how far Santa is from delivering their presents.

Kids in Canada can look forward to the choicest presents this year.

“Canadian children have been exceptionally good this year,” Santa confirmed.

NAV Canada provides air traffic support to millions of aircraft in the year, “whether the aircraft is a Dreamliner or a sleigh travelling slightly faster than the laws of physics typically permit,” Nav Canada president and CEO Mark Cooper said in a statement.

The elves responsible for the AI prompt have been enrolled into a mandatory workshop on NOTAMs (Notice to Air Men) called “NOTAMs: They Are Not Suggestions.”

“Hot cocoa will be provided,” Nav Canada said.