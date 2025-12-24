Menu

World

Two Russian police officers killed in Moscow explosion

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 24, 2025 9:05 am
1 min read
Police are seen at the explosion site in southern Moscow, Russia, Dec. 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Police are seen at the explosion site in southern Moscow, Russia, Dec. 24, 2025. Hao Jianwei/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Three people, including two police officers, were killed in an explosion in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian investigators said, just days after a car bomb killed a high-ranking general not far away.

The two traffic police officers were approaching a “suspicious individual” when an explosive device detonated, Investigate Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. The two officers, as well as another person standing nearby, died from their injuries.

Investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene, Petrenko said.

The incident took place in the same area of the Russian capital where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday morning.

Sarvarov, the head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, died when an explosive device detonated under his vehicle in southern Moscow.

Investigators said Ukraine may have been behind the attack, which was the third such killing of a senior military officer in just over a year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

