Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. shoppers spending with intention this holiday season, report says

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan shoppers spending with intention this holiday season, report says'
Saskatchewan shoppers spending with intention this holiday season, report says
WATCH: As shoppers in Saskatchewan head to shopping centres for last minute purchases, a new report suggests they are more likely to be spending with intention this year, with some opting to spend less.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s crunch time for shopping centres across Saskatchewan as last-minute gift buyers hope to cross items off their lists.

But for some shoppers, such as Anja Sierhaus in Saskatoon, their lists are being kept purposely short.

“Everything has risen like crazy and I see that the prices are very similar. So yes, it’s less shopping,” Sierhaus said.

A new report from market researcher Insightrix suggests Saskatchewan shoppers are spending with intention this holiday season — opting for meaningful gifts over expensive ones.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Close to two-thirds of respondents say they are spending about the same as last year, while around 29 per cent are looking to spend less.

Gen Z are the most likely generation to be penny-pinching this year, according to the report, with 40 per cent of respondents saying they plan to cut back on spending.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says reasoning for a drop in spending is tied to financial pressures and rising costs.

“It’s really tied to what they’re reporting as inflation and even the personal financial constraints that they’re facing this holiday season,” said Lang McGlip, research director at Inisghtrix.

Trending Now

As for the seven per cent of shoppers looking to spend more this holiday season, their motivations can be owed to improve finances and family growth.

But financial pressures are not the only reasons for reduced spending for Saskatchewan residents who hit shopping centres Tuesday.

“I think the holiday season doesn’t have to be about a lot of things, doesn’t need to be a lot about money,” said shopper Carol Harrington in Saskatoon.

“It’s more about time spent together, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices