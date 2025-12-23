Sask. shoppers spending with intention this holiday season, report says

Send this page to someone via email

It’s crunch time for shopping centres across Saskatchewan as last-minute gift buyers hope to cross items off their lists.

But for some shoppers, such as Anja Sierhaus in Saskatoon, their lists are being kept purposely short.

“Everything has risen like crazy and I see that the prices are very similar. So yes, it’s less shopping,” Sierhaus said.

A new report from market researcher Insightrix suggests Saskatchewan shoppers are spending with intention this holiday season — opting for meaningful gifts over expensive ones.

Close to two-thirds of respondents say they are spending about the same as last year, while around 29 per cent are looking to spend less.

Gen Z are the most likely generation to be penny-pinching this year, according to the report, with 40 per cent of respondents saying they plan to cut back on spending.

The report says reasoning for a drop in spending is tied to financial pressures and rising costs.

“It’s really tied to what they’re reporting as inflation and even the personal financial constraints that they’re facing this holiday season,” said Lang McGlip, research director at Inisghtrix.

As for the seven per cent of shoppers looking to spend more this holiday season, their motivations can be owed to improve finances and family growth.

But financial pressures are not the only reasons for reduced spending for Saskatchewan residents who hit shopping centres Tuesday.

“I think the holiday season doesn’t have to be about a lot of things, doesn’t need to be a lot about money,” said shopper Carol Harrington in Saskatoon.

“It’s more about time spent together, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”