Leafs GM ‘fully’ supports head coach Berube

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says he “fully” supports head coach Craig Berube as the team finds itself in last place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.

Treliving addressed the media hours before the Maple Leafs hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a day after the team fired assistant coach Marc Savard.

Story continues below advertisement

The GM says there is no “disconnect” between Berube and his players and that the Leafs have a “real good coach.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He also said the Leafs’ current struggles aren’t solely the fault of Savard, who ran the team’s power play.

Treliving says the entire organization needs to be better from the top down.

Toronto had lost five of its last six games for a 15-15-5 record heading into the afternoon contest with the Penguins

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.