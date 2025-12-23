SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Sports

Leafs GM ‘fully’ supports head coach Berube

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says he “fully” supports head coach Craig Berube as the team finds itself in last place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.

Treliving addressed the media hours before the Maple Leafs hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a day after the team fired assistant coach Marc Savard.

The GM says there is no “disconnect” between Berube and his players and that the Leafs have a “real good coach.”

He also said the Leafs’ current struggles aren’t solely the fault of Savard, who ran the team’s power play.

Treliving says the entire organization needs to be better from the top down.

Toronto had lost five of its last six games for a 15-15-5 record heading into the afternoon contest with the Penguins

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

