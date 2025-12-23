Menu

Quebec paramedics, ambulance technicians to strike Dec. 24 but keep essential service

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 1:30 pm
A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Workers for nearly 40 ambulance services across Quebec are planning an unlimited strike beginning Christmas Eve.

The 39 unions are associated with the Fédération du préhospitalier du Québec and represent more than 2,000 paramedics and ambulance technicians across the province.

Union spokesperson Jérémie Corneau-Landry says paramedics will still be working all their shifts and the strike won’t impact services to the public.

However, he says they will be refusing some other duties, including supervising interns and transporting medical personnel.

The province’s labour tribunal has approved the unions’ plan to maintain essential services during the strike and has concluded the public won’t be put at risk.

Corneau-Landry says the workers have been without a contract since March and are calling for improvements to their pension plan as their main demand.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

