Health

Most Ontarians wait more than three months for specialist or diagnostic test: poll

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
A health-care worker is seen at a Toronto hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
A health-care worker is seen at a Toronto hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A new poll suggests Ontarians are waiting too long for diagnostic tests and specialist appointments, causing unnecessary stress and putting patients’ health at risk.

The poll conducted by Abacus Data and released Tuesday says 33 per cent of respondents waited more than six months to see a specialist or get a diagnostic test and another 37 per cent waited three to six months.

Ontario Health says the average duration a patient with a non-emergent condition should be waiting for a diagnostic scan is between two and 28 days, depending on their priority.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information this year shows this is an issue of national concern, with diagnostic imaging wait times across the country still longer than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abacus poll is funded by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which represents more than 18,000 family physicians and medical students.

The group is calling for a centralized system that allows family doctors to electronically manage patient referrals and prioritize cases based on urgency.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents were in favour of this modernized approach, which the Ontario Medical Association also called for in 2023.

The poll surveyed 1,500 Ontario residents between Nov. 20 and 27.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

